BREAKING: Rishi Sunak launches bid to succeed Boris Johnson as UK PM

Rishi Sunak. File Pic

Former UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has announced his bid to replace Boris Johnson as UK PM and also to become the leader of Conservative Party.

Sunak took to the microblogging site Twitter to make the announcement.

I’m standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister.



Let’s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country. #Ready4Rishi



Sign up 👉 https://t.co/KKucZTV7N1 pic.twitter.com/LldqjLRSgF — Ready For Rishi (@RishiSunak) July 8, 2022

Earlier, on July 7, Boris Johnson resigned as PM after more than 50 members of his govt including five Cabinet ministers quit.