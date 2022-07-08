BREAKING: Rishi Sunak launches bid to succeed Boris Johnson as UK PM

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 July,2022 09:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Former UK Finance Minister made the announcement on Twitter

Rishi Sunak. File Pic


Former UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has announced his bid to replace Boris Johnson as UK PM and also to become the leader of Conservative Party.

Sunak took to the microblogging site Twitter to make the announcement.





Earlier, on July 7, Boris Johnson resigned as PM after more than 50 members of his govt including five Cabinet ministers quit.

