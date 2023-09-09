Charles and Queen Camilla are observing the anniversary in Scotland and attended a service of remembrance at a small church nearby, where the late queen worshipped at

Crowds gathered at Buckingham Palace in central London. Pic/AP

Britain honours Queen on her 1st death anniversary

With gun salutes and tolling bells, Britain is marking the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension of King Charles III, who remembered his mother as a symbol of stability during her 70-year reign.

Charles and Queen Camilla are observing the anniversary in Scotland and attended a service of remembrance at a small church nearby, where the late queen worshipped at. “We recall with great affection her devoted service and all she meant to us,” Charles said in a recorded message.

