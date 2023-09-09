Breaking News
Britain honours Queen on her 1st death anniversary

Updated on: 09 September,2023 09:20 AM IST  |  London
Charles and Queen Camilla are observing the anniversary in Scotland and attended a service of remembrance at a small church nearby, where the late queen worshipped at

Crowds gathered at Buckingham Palace in central London. Pic/AP

With gun salutes and tolling bells, Britain is marking the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension of King Charles III, who remembered his mother as a symbol of stability during her 70-year reign.


Charles and Queen Camilla are observing the anniversary in Scotland and attended a service of remembrance at a small church nearby, where the late queen worshipped at.  “We recall with great affection her devoted service and all she meant to us,” Charles said in a recorded message.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


