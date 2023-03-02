Britain’s coronation throne gets revamp after 700 years

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 March,2023 10:01 AM IST  |  London
Agencies

The centrepiece of the ceremony sees the crown placed on the head of the monarch sitting on the oak chair, which was originally covered in gold leaf gilding and elaborately decorated with coloured glass

The chair has been used to crown monarchs since 1399


The historic Coronation Chair on which Henry VIII and other monarchs of England and later Britain have been crowned for some 700 years is getting a makeover ahead of this year’s ceremony for King Charles, London’s Westminster Abbey said. 


Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will be formally crowned on May 6 in a solemn religious ceremony at the Abbey where the coronation of kings and queens has taken place for the best part of a thousand years. 



Also Read: King Charles III's wife Queen Consort Camilla tests COVID positive


The centrepiece of the ceremony sees the crown placed on the head of the monarch sitting on the oak chair, which was originally covered in gold leaf gilding and elaborately decorated with coloured glass. 

“It is the oldest surviving piece of furniture still used for its original purpose,” Krista Blessley, Paintings Conservator at the Abbey said. The Coronation Chair has featured in coronation ceremonies since 1308, and has been the chair used to crown monarchs since Henry IV in 1399, the Abbey says. 

1308
Year since chair has been in use

