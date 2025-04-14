British MP refused entry to Hong Kong

I hope the Foreign Secretary will recognise that this is an insult to all parliamentarians and seek answers from the Chinese Ambassador

Wera Hobhouse. FILE PIC/AFP

A British member of parliament was refused entry to Hong Kong last week, the first to have received such treatment since the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule in 1997.

Wera Hobhouse, a member of the Liberal Democratic Party representing Bath, wrote on social media platform Bluesky: “Authorities gave me no explanation for this cruel and upsetting blow. I hope the Foreign Secretary will recognise that this is an insult to all parliamentarians and seek answers from the Chinese Ambassador.”

Hobhouse said that she flew to Hong Kong from the United Kingdom with her husband to visit their newborn grandchild, whom she was unable to see or hold. There was no response from the authorities in Hong Kong.

