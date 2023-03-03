British Navy says it has seized smuggled Iranian weapons in Gulf

It follows two previous Royal Navy seizures of Iranian weapons in the region early last year.

This image released by US Navy, shows anti-tank guided missiles and medium-range ballistic missile components seized by United Kingdom Royal Navy, in US 5th Fleet area of operations. Pic/AFP

Britain’s Royal Navy said on Thursday it had seized Iranian weapons, including anti-tank guided missiles, last month from a smugglers vessel in international waters in the Gulf of Oman. Britain said the vessel was detected travelling south from Iran at high speed during the hours of darkness by an unmanned U.S. intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance plane, and was also tracked by a British helicopter.

When hailed by the Royal Navy, the vessel initially attempted to navigate to Iranian territorial waters but was stopped by a team of Royal Marines, who then boarded the small boat and recovered the suspicious packages, Britain’s Ministry of Defence said.

“This seizure by HMS Lancaster and the permanent presence of the Royal Navy in the Gulf region supports our commitment to uphold international law and tackle activity that threatens peace and security around the world,” British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said in a statement.

Initial inspection suggested the packages included Iranian anti-tank guided missiles and medium-range ballistic missile components, Britain said, adding that it had informed the United Nations about the seizure. It follows two previous Royal Navy seizures of Iranian weapons in the region early last year.

The seizure by the Royal Navy also comes after other seizures by French and U.S. forces in the region as Western powers increase their pressure on Iran, as it now enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels.

