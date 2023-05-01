California man guilty of killing 3 teens after doorbell prank

Anurag Chandra was convicted in a Riverside County courtroom of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder. “The murder of these young men was a horrendous and senseless tragedy for our community. I thank the jury for their verdict,” county District Attorney Mike Hestrin said in a statement

An officer investigates the scene of the deadly crash in Temescal Valley; (inset) Anurag Chandra. Pics/AP

A Southern California man of Indian origin, accused of killing three teenage boys by intentionally ramming their car after they played a doorbell-ringing prank on him, has been found guilty of murder.

Anurag Chandra was convicted in a Riverside County courtroom of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder. “The murder of these young men was a horrendous and senseless tragedy for our community. I thank the jury for their verdict,” county District Attorney Mike Hestrin said in a statement.

The victims, who were all 16, were among six teens inside a Toyota Prius on January 19, 2020 when Chandra intentionally rammed their vehicle off the road and fled, prosecutors said. The Prius driver lost control and the car slammed into a tree. The friends had allegedly dared one boy to either jump into a pool at night or play “ding dong ditch.” Chandra, who didn’t know the teens, testified that one of the boys rang his doorbell and exposed his buttocks before running away, according to The Riverside Press-Enterprise.

