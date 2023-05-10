Breaking News
Thane: Groom's car crashes into dancing 'baraatis' in Ulhasnagar, 11 injured
Mumbai reports 56 Covid-19 cases, active tally now at 429
Mumbai: ED conducts searches at Anil Jaisinghani's premises
NCB nabs smuggler with Rs 1.80 crore worth gold at Nagpur airport
Cyclone Mocha may intensify into cyclonic storm by May 10: IMD
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Calls for Israeli accountability

Calls for Israeli accountability

Updated on: 10 May,2023 08:21 AM IST  |  Jerusalem
Agencies |

Top

The Committee to Protect Journalists issued its report ahead of the one-year anniversary of the death of Shireen Abu Akleh—a Palestinian-American journalist working with the Al Jazeera

Calls for Israeli accountability

Police, mourners clash during a funeral procession. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Calls for Israeli accountability
x
00:00

Israeli forces have systematically evaded accountability in the deaths of 20 journalists in two decades, launching slow and opaque investigations that have never resulted in prosecution, an international press-freedom group said in a report on Tuesday. The Committee to Protect Journalists issued its report ahead of the one-year anniversary of the death of Shireen Abu Akleh—a Palestinian-American journalist working with the Al Jazeera.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever





world news israel news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK