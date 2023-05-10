Calls for Israeli accountability

The Committee to Protect Journalists issued its report ahead of the one-year anniversary of the death of Shireen Abu Akleh—a Palestinian-American journalist working with the Al Jazeera

Police, mourners clash during a funeral procession. Pic/AP

Israeli forces have systematically evaded accountability in the deaths of 20 journalists in two decades, launching slow and opaque investigations that have never resulted in prosecution, an international press-freedom group said in a report on Tuesday. The Committee to Protect Journalists issued its report ahead of the one-year anniversary of the death of Shireen Abu Akleh—a Palestinian-American journalist working with the Al Jazeera.

