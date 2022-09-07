Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing

Myles Sanderson, 30, remained on the loose and possibly injured, police said, after they found his brother Damien Sanderson, 31, dead in a grassy area of the James Smith Cree Nation in Saskatchewan on Monday.

Damien Sanderson who was found dead, and Myles Sanderson, the suspects. Pic/AFP

Canada’s largest manhunt extended into its third day on Tuesday with hundreds of officers searching for the lone surviving suspect in a stabbing spree that killed 10 people on Sunday, roiling a country where mass violence is rare. Myles Sanderson, 30, remained on the loose and possibly injured, police said, after they found his brother Damien Sanderson, 31, dead in a grassy area of the James Smith Cree Nation in Saskatchewan on Monday.

The brothers are suspected of murdering 10 people and wounding 18 more in a stabbing rampage that devastated an indigenous community in one of the deadliest attacks in Canada’s modern history. Police said some of the victims appeared to have been targeted, while others were apparently random.

Sanderson had previous run-ins with the law, and has been wanted since May when he stopped meeting his parole officer after serving a sentence for assault, robbery, mischief and uttering threats, CBC News reported. Police said they were investigating whether Sanderson may also have killed his brother, and could have sustained injuries that might cause him to seek medical attention.

18

No of people injured in the attacks

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal