Canada passes motion rejecting China's claim over Taiwan's sovereignty

The Canadian House of Commons has unanimously passed a motion rejecting China's sovereignty claim over Taiwan, affirming that UN Resolution 2758 does not affect Taiwan's political status or participation in international organisations.

The Canadian House of Commons has passed a motion unanimously rejecting China's sovereignty claim over Taiwan. The motion, which was introduced by Yves Perron, the president of the Bloc Québécois, affirms that United Nations (UN) Resolution 2758 does not grant the People's Republic of China (PRC) sovereignty over Taiwan nor does it determine Taiwan's future participation in the UN or other international organisations.

According to the Taipei Times, the motion was agreed upon by all political parties before the meeting on November 7. While presenting the motion in French, Perron stated that Canada and Taiwan are strengthening their bilateral relationship, with increasing economic and cultural exchanges. The two nations are cooperating in a variety of areas such as trade, investment, technology, education, youth exchanges, industry, art, culture, and indigenous peoples' affairs.

Perron added that the motion’s outcome is positive and in line with Canada's foreign policy, noting that members of the Canadian House of Commons would continue advocating for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in global organisations, including the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). He further expressed his belief that Taiwan’s increasing presence in international bodies is crucial.

Perron also shared his views on social media, where he criticised China for distorting the meaning of UN Resolution 2758 to justify its military activities in Taiwan's airspace and territorial waters. He also accused Chinese President Xi Jinping of using the resolution to issue threats and assert Beijing's claim over Taiwan.

The resolution, passed during the 26th UN General Assembly in 1971, granted the PRC the seat held by the Republic of China (ROC), which governs Taiwan. However, the resolution did not explicitly mention Taiwan or the ROC, leaving Taiwan's political status unresolved, according to CNA.

Perron was one of two Canadian lawmakers who visited Taiwan in July to attend the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) summit. Last month, the European Parliament also adopted a resolution stating that UN Resolution 2758 does not impact Taiwan's participation in the UN or other international organisations. The resolution also rejected any unilateral attempt to alter the status quo in the Taiwan Strait as unacceptable.

As per ANI, this motion is a clear indication of Canada’s stance in supporting Taiwan’s participation in global affairs, despite pressure from China.

(With inputs from ANI)