Canadian PM Carney meets Macron in Paris

Updated on: 18 March,2025 07:56 AM IST  |  Paris
Agencies |

Top

He will next land in London where he will sit down with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles III, the head of state in Canada

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney (left) with France’s President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee presidential palace in Paris. Pic/AFP

New Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Paris on Monday to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, seeking support from one of Canada’s oldest allies as tensions with the Trump administration continue.


This is Carney’s first official foreign trip since he was sworn in on March 14. He will next land in London where he will sit down with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles III, the head of state in Canada.


Carney has deliberately chosen the two European capital cities that shaped Canada’s early existence. During his swearing-in ceremony, he noted the country was built on the bedrock of three peoples, French, English and Indigenous, and said Canada is fundamentally different from America and will “never, ever, in any way shape or form, be part of the US”.


Since US President Donald Trump came to office, he has imposed whopping tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum and repeatedly commented on turning Canada into the 51st state, infuriating Canadians and sparking a call to boycott US products across the country.

Emmanuel Macron donald trump news world news

