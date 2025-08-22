Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Car bomb helicopter attack in Colombia kill 13 including police officers

Car bomb, helicopter attack in Colombia kill 13, including police officers

Updated on: 22 August,2025 12:14 PM IST  |  Bogota
AP |

Top

Petro said on X that eight police officers died in the helicopter attack and noted that the aircraft was transporting personnel to an area in Antioquia, in northern Colombia, to eradicate coca leaf crops, the raw material for cocaine

Car bomb, helicopter attack in Colombia kill 13, including police officers

Members of the Colombian police inspect the area of a bomb explosion in cali, Colombia. Photo/AFP

Listen to this article
Car bomb, helicopter attack in Colombia kill 13, including police officers
x
00:00

A car bomb and a separate attack on a police helicopter in Colombia have killed at least 13 people, according to authorities. President Gustavo Petro attributed both incidents, which took place on Thursday, to dissidents of the defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, commonly known as FARC.

A car bomb and a separate attack on a police helicopter in Colombia have killed at least 13 people, according to authorities. President Gustavo Petro attributed both incidents, which took place on Thursday, to dissidents of the defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, commonly known as FARC.

Petro said on X that eight police officers died in the helicopter attack and noted that the aircraft was transporting personnel to an area in Antioquia, in northern Colombia, to eradicate coca leaf crops, the raw material for cocaine.



Antioquia Gov Andres Julian said on the same social media platform that a drone attacked the helicopter as it flew over coca leaf crops. Colombian Defence Minister Pedro Sanchez said that preliminary information indicates the attack caused a fire in the aircraft. Authorities did not immediately provide details of the conditions of the eight people who were injured in the helicopter attack.


Meanwhile, authorities in the southwest city of Cali reported that a vehicle loaded with explosives detonated near a military aviation school, killing five people and injuring more than 30. The Colombian Aerospace Force did not immediately provide additional details of the explosion.

Petro initially blamed the Gulf Clan, the country's largest active drug cartel, for the helicopter attack. He asserted that the aircraft was targeted in retaliation for a cocaine seizure that allegedly belonged to the group. FARC dissidents, who rejected a peace agreement with the government in 2016, and members of the Gulf Clan operate in Antioquia.

Coca leaf cultivation is on the rise in Colombia. The area under cultivation reached a record 253,000 hectares in 2023, according to the latest report available from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

colombia world news International news news Aircraft

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK