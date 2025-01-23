Cat accidentally left on airplane becomes frequent flyer

Breaking News
Updated on: 23 January,2025 08:22 AM IST  |  Wellington
Agencies |

Mittens, 8, was booked for one-way travel with her family from Christchurch, New Zealand, to their new home in Melbourne, Australia, on January 13. 

Margo Neas holds ‘Mittens’ at her home in Melbourne. Pic/AP

A Maine coon cat named Mittens became an accidental jetsetter this month when her cage was overlooked in a plane cargo hold and she made three trips in 24 hours between New Zealand and Australia. Mittens, 8, was booked for one-way travel with her family from Christchurch, New Zealand, to their new home in Melbourne, Australia, on January 13. 


But owner Margo Neas said on Wednesday that three hours after she waited for Mittens to be unloaded, ground staff told her the plane had returned to New Zealand “with Mittens still on board”. The return trip involves about 7.5 hours in the air, and the pilot turned on the heating in the cargo hold to keep Mittens comfortable.


