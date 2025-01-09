Its battery only lasts 500 charges and cant be replaced.

Bosch’s ‘Revol’ smart crib

Listen to this article CES 2025: Not all innovation is good! x 00:00

So much of the technology showcased at CES includes gadgets made to improve consumers, but not all innovation is good. A panel of self-described dystopia experts has judged some products as ‘Worst in Show’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Least repairable product

Kyle Wiens, CEO of iFixit, awarded the US$ 2,200 Ultrahuman Rare Luxury Smart Ring the title of “least repairable.” Its battery only lasts 500 charges and cant be replaced.

Sharing too much

Bosch’s ‘Revol’ crib uses sensors, cameras and AI that can help monitor how an infant is sleeping, heart and respiratory rates and more. The crib can also rock gently and signal if a blanket or other object is interfering with breathing. But EFF Executive Director Cindy Cohn said it “collects excessive data about babies”.



Ultrahuman Rare Luxury Smart Ring

Too much waste?

Stacey Higginbotham, a policy Fellow at Consumer Reports, felt that SoundHound AI’s In-Car Commerce Ecosystem ”increases energy consumption and distracts drivers.”

Vulnerable to hacks

TP-Link’s Archer BE900 router won for “least secure”. Paul Roberts, founder of Security Ledger, said TP-Link showcased it without addressing issues.

Who wanted this?

Nathan Proctor, senior director of US PIRG, a consumer advocacy group, said Samsung’s Bespoke AI Washing Machine is filled “with features no one needs, making the appliance more expensive, fragile, and harder to repair.”

The worst overall

Gay Gordon-Byrne, director of The Repair Association called the LG ‘AI Home Inside 2.0 Refrigerator with ThinkQ’ the “worst product overall”.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever