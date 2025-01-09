Breaking News
Woman killed after colleague attacks her in broad daylight in Pune
Have asked CM to take action irrespective of party affiliations: Ajit Pawar
Teenager assaulted over affair with girl in Latur dies in hospital; 6 held
One dead, another injured after tree branch falls on them in Ghatkopar
Four injured after massive fire breaks out at Godown in Darukhana area of Mumbai
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > World News > Article > CES 2025 Not all innovation is good

CES 2025: Not all innovation is good!

Updated on: 10 January,2025 08:50 AM IST  |  Las Vegas
Agencies |

Top

Its battery only lasts 500 charges and cant be replaced.

CES 2025: Not all innovation is good!

Bosch’s ‘Revol’ smart crib

Listen to this article
CES 2025: Not all innovation is good!
x
00:00

So much of the technology showcased at CES includes gadgets made to improve consumers, but not all innovation is good. A panel of self-described dystopia experts has judged some products as ‘Worst in Show’.


Least repairable product


Kyle Wiens, CEO of iFixit, awarded the US$ 2,200 Ultrahuman Rare Luxury Smart Ring the title of “least repairable.” Its battery only lasts 500 charges and cant be replaced.


Sharing too much

Bosch’s ‘Revol’ crib uses sensors, cameras and AI that can help monitor how an infant is sleeping, heart and respiratory rates and more. The crib can also rock gently and signal if a blanket or other object is interfering with breathing. But EFF Executive Director Cindy Cohn said it “collects excessive data about babies”.

Ultrahuman Rare Luxury Smart Ring
Ultrahuman Rare Luxury Smart Ring

Too much waste?

Stacey Higginbotham, a policy Fellow at Consumer Reports, felt that SoundHound AI’s In-Car Commerce Ecosystem ”increases energy consumption and distracts drivers.”

Vulnerable to hacks

TP-Link’s Archer BE900 router won for “least secure”. Paul Roberts, founder of Security Ledger, said TP-Link showcased it without addressing issues.

Who wanted this?

Nathan Proctor, senior director of US PIRG, a consumer advocacy group, said Samsung’s Bespoke AI Washing Machine is filled “with features no one needs, making the appliance more expensive, fragile, and harder to repair.”

The worst overall

Gay Gordon-Byrne, director of The Repair Association called the LG ‘AI Home Inside 2.0 Refrigerator with ThinkQ’ the “worst product overall”.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Technology world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK