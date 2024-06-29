Based on the preliminary measurement, the Chang’e-6 mission collected 1,935.3 grams of lunar samples, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA)

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Chang’e-6 collects nearly 2 kg moon samples x 00:00

China’s Chang’e-6 mission, which returned this week from the far side of the Moon, has brought back nearly two kilogrammes of samples for research which will further enhance the understanding of lunar evolution, the country’s space agency announced on Friday.

Based on the preliminary measurement, the Chang’e-6 mission collected 1,935.3 grams of lunar samples, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have found that the samples brought back by Chang’e-6 were more viscous compared to previous samples, with the presence of clumps. These are observable characteristics,” Ge Ping, Deputy Director of the CNSA’s Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Centre, told the media.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever