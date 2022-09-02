Breaking News
Mumbai pothole menace: Need 20 mins to cover 300 metres on Mulund-Airoli Road, say commuters
Mumbai records 272 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths
Karnataka: Seer accused of sexual assault case arrested by Police
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant
Goa Police visits Sonali Phogat's house, meets revenue officials
Home > News > World News > Article > Chengdu locks down 212 mn

Chengdu locks down 21.2 mn

Updated on: 02 September,2022 09:33 AM IST  |  Shenzhen
Agencies |

Top

Chengdu, which reported 157 domestically transmitted infections on Wednesday, is the largest Chinese city to be locked down since Shanghai in April and May

Chengdu locks down 21.2 mn

Representational images. Pic/iStock


One of China’s biggest cities, Chengdu, announced a lockdown of its 21.2 million residen ts as it launched four days of citywide COVID-19 testing, as some of country’s most populous and economically important urban centres battle outbreaks. 


Chengdu, which reported 157 domestically transmitted infections on Wednesday, is the largest Chinese city to be locked down since Shanghai in April and May.

6,44,248 No. of new cases reported globally in the past 24 hours
59,98,25,400 Total no. of cases worldwide
64,69,458 Total no. of deaths worldwide


Source: WHO/Johns Hopkins

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Coronavirus china world news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK