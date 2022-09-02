Chengdu locks down 21.2 mn

Chengdu, which reported 157 domestically transmitted infections on Wednesday, is the largest Chinese city to be locked down since Shanghai in April and May
Representational images. Pic/iStock
One of China’s biggest cities, Chengdu, announced a lockdown of its 21.2 million residen ts as it launched four days of citywide COVID-19 testing, as some of country’s most populous and economically important urban centres battle outbreaks.
Chengdu, which reported 157 domestically transmitted infections on Wednesday, is the largest Chinese city to be locked down since Shanghai in April and May.
6,44,248 No. of new cases reported globally in the past 24 hours
59,98,25,400 Total no. of cases worldwide
64,69,458 Total no. of deaths worldwide
Source: WHO/Johns Hopkins
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever