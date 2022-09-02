Chengdu locks down 21.2 mn

Chengdu, which reported 157 domestically transmitted infections on Wednesday, is the largest Chinese city to be locked down since Shanghai in April and May

Representational images. Pic/iStock

One of China’s biggest cities, Chengdu, announced a lockdown of its 21.2 million residen ts as it launched four days of citywide COVID-19 testing, as some of country’s most populous and economically important urban centres battle outbreaks.

Chengdu, which reported 157 domestically transmitted infections on Wednesday, is the largest Chinese city to be locked down since Shanghai in April and May.

6,44,248 No. of new cases reported globally in the past 24 hours

59,98,25,400 Total no. of cases worldwide

64,69,458 Total no. of deaths worldwide

Source: WHO/Johns Hopkins

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal