Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder: ‘One year on, can’t even do her last rites’
Mumbai: BMC spent crores over 10 yrs, yet public plaints haven’t dropped
Drugs-on-cruise case: 'Sameeer Wankhede framed me for fame, and forced me to hire his lawyer'
Mumbai back to normal after Covid spike
Maharashtra ATS wants polygraph test for DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Child dead 23 people missing after hippopotamus capsizes canoe on river in Malawi

Child dead, 23 people missing after hippopotamus capsizes canoe on river in Malawi

Updated on: 17 May,2023 09:37 AM IST  |  Malawi
AP |

Top

The long wooden canoe was carrying 37 people across the Shire river on their way to neighbouring Mozambique when it was hit by the hippo in Nsanje district on Monday.

Child dead, 23 people missing after hippopotamus capsizes canoe on river in Malawi

Representation pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Child dead, 23 people missing after hippopotamus capsizes canoe on river in Malawi
x
00:00

A one-year-old child died and 23 people were missing and feared dead after a hippopotamus charged into and capsized a canoe on a river in southern Malawi, authorities said on Tuesday. The long wooden canoe was carrying 37 people across the Shire river on their way to neighbouring Mozambique when it was hit by the hippo in Nsanje district on Monday.


Malawian police rescued 13 with the help of World Food Programme personnel who were working in the area and provided boats for the rescue operation, Nsanje District Police Commissioner Dominic Mwandira said. The people were feared dead because the search had been going on for more than 24 hours, police spokesperson Agnes Zalakoma said.



Also Read: Woman sues Rudy Giuliani, says he coerced her into sex


Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera sent Minister of Water and Sanitation Abida Mia to the scene. She said locals told her hippos often caused problems in the area and they wanted authorities to relocate some of the animals.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

world news mozambique

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK