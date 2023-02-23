China: 5 killed, 48 missing in mine collapse; rescue operations underway

The search and rescue operation resumed after they were interrupted by a massive landslide at the rescue site on Wednesday

The death toll from the collapse of an open-pit coal mine in Alxa League in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has risen to five, with 48 people still missing, state-run China Media Group reported on Thursday.

The search and rescue operation resumed after they were interrupted by a massive landslide at the rescue site on Wednesday.

So far, five people have been confirmed dead, and 48 others remained missing, the report said. Six people who were injured in the incident have been taken to the hospital.

Rescue personnel from nearby areas have also been dispatched to support the ongoing efforts to find the missing men.

Mine accidents in China continue to take place despite efforts to improve the safety measures by the government in recent years.

Last year 518 people died in 367 mine accidents, according to the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post.

