China calls for 'permanent' UN membership for Palestine, says Gaza war 'disgrace for civilization'

Chinese foreign min Wang Yi was speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the country's annual meeting of its parliament on Thursday.

A Palestinian man pushes his bicycle in front of a petrol station destroyed by Israeli bombardment in Gaza City on March 3, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas movement. Pic/AFP

Affirming strong support for Palestine amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, China has termed the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza as a "tragedy for humanity" and a "disgrace for civilization," Xinhua reported.



Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday also voiced Beijing's support for Palestine to be made a full member of the United Nations.



Wang Yi was speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the country's annual meeting of its parliament on Thursday.



"We support Palestine's full membership in the UN, and urge certain UN Security Council members to stop laying obstacles to that end," Wang said, adding that China calls for a more broad-based, more authoritative, and more effective international peace conference to work out a timetable and road map for the two-state solution.



Noting that failure to end the humanitarian disaster caused by the Palestinian-Israeli conflict today in the 21st century is a tragedy for humanity and a disgrace for civilization, Wang called on the international community to act to give priority to an immediate ceasefire, as reported by Xinhua.



The foreign minister said the Palestinian people "have the right to live" in the world, calling for the release of all those held captive.



Wang further said that restoring justice to the Palestinian people and "fully implementing the two-state solution" is the only way to break the vicious circle of Palestinian-Israeli conflicts.



Hamas launched a massive terror attack on Israel on October 7 last year, killing more than 1200 people and holding over 250 hostages.



Israel declared war against Hamas and launched a strong counter-offensive in the Gaza Strip. According to the Gaza health ministry, over 30,000 Palestinians have been killed in the attacks.



Speaking further, Wang said that amid the complex and volatile international environment, China will firmly be a "force for peace, stability and progress in the world.



The Chinese FM also said that the United States should take an "objective and rational view" of China's development, and match its words with actions to honour the commitments on China-US relations.



"Our position is the three principles proposed by President Xi Jinping -- mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation," Xinhua quoted Wang as saying.

