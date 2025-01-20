China executes man who killed 35 people in car attack

He was executed less than a month after a court sentenced him to death.

Injured people lie on the ground after the attack. File pic

China on Monday executed the man who drove his car into people exercising outside a stadium on November 11, 2024, killing 35 people and injuring more than 40 others.

Fan Weiqiu, 62, who was stated to be angry over the division of the property after his divorce, carried out the attack a day before the Chinese military held its prestigious air show in Zhuhai City. He was executed less than a month after a court sentenced him to death.

China has been grappling with a spate of public violence of late. The incidents are routinely blamed on disgruntled elements. In July 2024, eight people were killed and five injured after a vehicle crashed into pedestrians.

