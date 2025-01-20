Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: How CCTVs, GPay, and cell data led police to the attacker
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Our area is turning into mini-Bangladesh, says Worli Koliwada residents
Mumbai: Another victim falls prey to honey, money and blackmail gang
Mid-Day Impact: Dust-mitigation measures imposed in Aarey
Exclusive: Wait time for BEST buses rises from 15 mins to 28 mins
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > World News > Article > China executes man who killed 35 people in car attack

China executes man who killed 35 people in car attack

Updated on: 21 January,2025 08:12 AM IST  |  Beijing
Agencies |

Top

He was executed less than a month after a court sentenced him to death.

China executes man who killed 35 people in car attack

Injured people lie on the ground after the attack. File pic

Listen to this article
China executes man who killed 35 people in car attack
x
00:00

China on Monday executed the man who drove his car into people exercising outside a stadium on November 11, 2024, killing 35 people and injuring more than 40 others.


Fan Weiqiu, 62, who was stated to be angry over the division of the property after his divorce, carried out the attack a day before the Chinese military held its prestigious air show in Zhuhai City. He was executed less than a month after a court sentenced him to death.


China has been grappling with a spate of public violence of late. The incidents are routinely blamed on disgruntled elements. In July 2024, eight people were killed and five injured after a vehicle crashed into pedestrians.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

china beijing world news International news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK