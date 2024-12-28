Breaking News
China launches new amphibious assault ship

Updated on: 28 December,2024 08:32 AM IST  |  Bangkok
Agencies

Developed by Chinese researchers, it’s also equipped with an “arrestor technology” which allows fighter jets to land on its deck

The Sichuan is the first ship of China’s 076 type. Pic/Getty Images

China launched a new amphibious assault ship Friday, capable of launching fighter jets and designed to strengthen the navy’s combat ability in distant seas.


The Sichuan, the first ship of the 076 type, is China’s largest such ship yet, displacing 40,000 tons and equipped with an electromagnetic catapult which will allow fighter jets to launch directly off its deck, according to the official Xinhua news agency.


The ship is designed to launch ground troops in landing crafts and provide them with air support.


Developed by Chinese researchers, it’s also equipped with an “arrestor technology” which allows fighter jets to land on its deck.

Chinese military expert Song Zhongping compared the Sichuan to a “light aircraft carrier”, according to the Global Times. The ship will undergo further testing, including sea trials.

China has the world’s largest navy and is consistently trying to upgrade its fleet.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

