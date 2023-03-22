Breaking News
‘China peace plan for Ukraine when West is ready’

Updated on: 22 March,2023 07:37 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Russian President Vladimir Putin and (left) China President Xi Jinping arrive at the Kremlin in Moscow. Pic/AFP


Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday a Chinese peace plan could provide a basis for a settlement of the fighting in Ukraine when the West is ready for it. Speaking after talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Putin charged that Ukraine’s Western allies so far have shown no interest in that.


Also Read: Xi in first Moscow visit as Putin wages Ukraine war 



He also said British plans to provide Ukraine with ammunition for battle tanks containing depleted uranium, saying it heralds the West switching to supplying Kyiv with weapons containing nuclear components. He said that Russia will respond if it happens, but didn’t elaborate.


