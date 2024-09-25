China test-fires ICBM into Pacific Ocean

The ICBM carried a dummy warhead and fell into a designated area of the sea, the Defense Ministry said in a statement posted to social media

A Chinese military vehicle carrying a DF-41 nuclear ballistic missile. File pic/AP

China test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday, stirring security concerns in the region already tense over Beijing’s territorial claims and rivalry with the US.

The ICBM carried a dummy warhead and fell into a designated area of the sea, the Defense Ministry said in a statement posted to social media.

The launch by the People’s Liberation Army’s Rocket Force was part of routine annual training, complied with international law and was not directed against any country or target, according to the statement.

It is unclear how often China conducts tests over such a distance. In 1980, China launched an ICBM into the South Pacific.

The US and non-governmental organisations have said China has been building up its missile silos, but it’s unclear how many missiles and nuclear warheads it has added to its arsenal.

Taiwan on alert due to China’s military presence around it

Taiwan’s military has been placed on high alert after China intensified its military presence around the island, sparking concerns of a potential escalation. According to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence, six Chinese naval vessels and two military aircraft were detected around Taiwan within a 24-hour period, Taiwan News reported. According to the MND, the two People’s Liberation Army (PLA) helicopters crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the nation’s central and eastern air defence identification zone (ADIZ), In response to this provocation, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity, as per Taiwan News.

