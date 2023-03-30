China threat over Taiwan leader’s US visit plans

Diplomatic pressure against Taiwan has ramped up recently, with Beijing poaching Taipei’s dwindling number of diplomatic allies while also sending military fighter jets toward the island. President Tsai Ing-wen left Taiwan Wednesday afternoon on her 10-day tour of the Americas

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. Pic/AP

China threatened “resolute countermeasures” over a planned meeting between Taiwan’s president and the United States House speaker during an upcoming trip through Los Angeles.

Also Read: US denies Chinese claim it drove away American destroyer

Diplomatic pressure against Taiwan has ramped up recently, with Beijing poaching Taipei’s dwindling number of diplomatic allies while also sending military fighter jets toward the island. President Tsai Ing-wen left Taiwan Wednesday afternoon on her 10-day tour of the Americas. “I want to tell the whole world democratic Taiwan will resolutely safeguard the values of freedom and democracy, and will continue to be a force for good in the world, continuing a cycle of goodness, strengthening the resilience of democracy in the world,” she told reporters. “External pressure will not obstruct our resolution to engage with the world.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever