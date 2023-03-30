Breaking News
China threat over Taiwan leader’s US visit plans

Updated on: 30 March,2023 08:38 AM IST  |  Beijing
Diplomatic pressure against Taiwan has ramped up recently, with Beijing poaching Taipei’s dwindling number of diplomatic allies while also sending military fighter jets toward the island. President Tsai Ing-wen left Taiwan Wednesday afternoon on her 10-day tour of the Americas

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. Pic/AP


China threatened “resolute countermeasures” over a planned meeting between Taiwan’s president and the United States House speaker during an upcoming trip through Los Angeles.


Diplomatic pressure against Taiwan has ramped up recently, with Beijing poaching Taipei’s dwindling number of diplomatic allies while also sending military fighter jets toward the island. President Tsai Ing-wen left Taiwan Wednesday afternoon on her 10-day tour of the Americas. “I want to tell the whole world democratic Taiwan will resolutely safeguard the values of freedom and democracy, and will continue to be a force for good in the world, continuing a cycle of goodness, strengthening the resilience of democracy in the world,” she told reporters. “External pressure will not obstruct our resolution to engage with the world.”    


