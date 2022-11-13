×
China tightens restrictions as Covid-19 cases rise

Updated on: 13 November,2022 11:14 AM IST  |  Beijing
People in the Guangzhou’s Haizhu district were told to visit the nearest testing station but otherwise stay home, the district government announced on its social media account.

Pic/AFP


Everyone in a district of 1.8 million people in China’s southern metropolis of Guangzhou was ordered to stay home for virus testing on Saturday. Nationwide, a total of 11,773 infections were reported over the previous 24 hours.


People in the Guangzhou’s Haizhu district were told to visit the nearest testing station but otherwise stay home, the district government announced on its social media account.



On Saturday, health officials warned the decision to modify anti-virus controls didn’t mean they were ending. Under the changes, some foreign businesspeople and athletes visiting China would be allowed to move within a contained area without a quarantine period.


