The telescope is co-developed by China Three Gorges University (CTGU) and Shanghai Normal University (SHNU).

The ‘Three Gorges Antarctic Eye’ telescope. Pic/Xinhua

Listen to this article China unveils new radio telescope x 00:00

China has unveiled a new telescope in Antarctica where it has established five research stations, firming up its presence in the icy and resource-rich southernmost continent. ‘Three Gorges Antarctic Eye’—a 3.2-metre aperture radio/millimetre-wave telescope—has been unveiled at a scientific research station in Antarctica.

ADVERTISEMENT

The telescope is co-developed by China Three Gorges University (CTGU) and Shanghai Normal University (SHNU). China has been steadily expanding its astronomical capabilities in Antarctica, leveraging the pristine atmospheric conditions.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever