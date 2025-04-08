China unveils new radio telescope

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 April,2025 08:37 AM IST  |  Beijing
The telescope is co-developed by China Three Gorges University (CTGU) and Shanghai Normal University (SHNU).

The ‘Three Gorges Antarctic Eye’ telescope. Pic/Xinhua

China has unveiled a new telescope in Antarctica where it has established five research stations, firming up its presence in the icy and resource-rich southernmost continent. ‘Three Gorges Antarctic Eye’—a 3.2-metre aperture radio/millimetre-wave telescope—has been unveiled at a scientific research station in Antarctica. 


The telescope is co-developed by China Three Gorges University (CTGU) and Shanghai Normal University (SHNU). China has been steadily expanding its astronomical capabilities in Antarctica, leveraging the pristine atmospheric conditions.


china Antarctica beijing world news International news

