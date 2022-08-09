Breaking News
China’s Hainan beach resort expands Covid-19 lockdowns

Updated on: 09 August,2022 09:59 AM IST  |  Beijing
The lockdown of Haikou city from 7 am to 8 pm follows an indefinite lockdown of the beach resort of Sanya since Saturday - which is confining vacationers to their hotels for a week - and lockdowns that started in four other cities in Hainan on Sunday

A beach closed due to Covid-19 in Hainan Saturday. Pic/AFP


The capital of China’s Hainan province has locked down its residents for 13 hours on Monday as a Covid-19 outbreak grows on the tropical island during the summer school holidays.

The lockdown of Haikou city from 7 am to 8 pm follows an indefinite lockdown of the beach resort of Sanya since Saturday - which is confining vacationers to their hotels for a week - and lockdowns that started in four other cities in Hainan on Sunday. 

More than 470 new cases were recorded in the province on Sunday, of which 245 did not show symptoms. Overall, China reported more than 760 new daily cases, the National Health Commission said Monday. Some 80,000 tourists have reportedly been stranded by the lockdown in Sanya. Those who want to depart have to test negative five times over seven days.


55,44,450
No of new cases reported globally in the past 24 hours

58,46,37,073
Total no of cases worldwide

64,18,203
Total no of deaths worldwide

Source: WHO/Johns Hopkins

