China's Huawei launches first 'tri-fold' phone

China’s Huawei launches first ‘tri-fold’ phone

Updated on: 19 February,2025 07:35 AM IST  |  Kuala Lumpur
Agencies |

Huawei said at a launch event in Kuala Lumpur that the Huawei Mate XT, first unveiled in China five months ago, will be priced at $3662.

China’s Huawei launches first ‘tri-fold’ phone

Huawei Mate XT was unveiled in China around five months ago

China’s Huawei launches first ‘tri-fold’ phone
Huawei on Tuesday held a global launch for the industry’s first tri-foldable phone. But challenges over pricing, longevity, supply and app constraints may limit its success.


Huawei said at a launch event in Kuala Lumpur that the Huawei Mate XT, first unveiled in China five months ago, will be priced at $3662. Although dubbed a trifold, the phone has three mini-panels and folds only twice.


