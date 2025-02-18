China’s Huawei launches first ‘tri-fold’ phone

Huawei said at a launch event in Kuala Lumpur that the Huawei Mate XT, first unveiled in China five months ago, will be priced at $3662.

Huawei on Tuesday held a global launch for the industry’s first tri-foldable phone. But challenges over pricing, longevity, supply and app constraints may limit its success.

Huawei said at a launch event in Kuala Lumpur that the Huawei Mate XT, first unveiled in China five months ago, will be priced at $3662. Although dubbed a trifold, the phone has three mini-panels and folds only twice.

