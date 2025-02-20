China’s oil company drills Asia’s deepest vertical well

Russia’s Kola Superdeep Borehole SG-3 with a vertical depth of 12,262 metres completed in 1989 was regarded as the world’s deepest human-made hole on Earth.

China’s state-run CNPC claimed to have drilled the deepest vertical well in Asia, reaching a depth of 10,910 metres in the country’s north-western desert.

Located in the heart of the Taklimakan Desert in the Tarim Basin, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the project named ‘Shenditake 1’ is designed to advance the study of the Earth’s evolution and deep-Earth geology besides the search for oil and gas resources, the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) said.

The vertical well, the second across the world, also made other engineering breakthroughs globally, including the deepest liner cementing, deepest wireline imaging logging and fastest onshore drilling to exceed 10,000 metres. Russia’s Kola Superdeep Borehole SG-3 with a vertical depth of 12,262 metres completed in 1989 was regarded as the world’s deepest human-made hole on Earth.

According to CNPC, drilling began on May 30, 2023. It took over 580 days to complete the 10,910-metre drilling, with some 300 days spent on the final 910 meters.

