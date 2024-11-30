Breaking News
China's panda population rises to 1,900

Updated on: 30 November,2024 07:12 AM IST  |  Beijing
Experts say the breeding was the most difficult process. “In the early days, the artificial breeding of giant pandas was a big problem

Panda cubs at a conservation centre in China. File pic

The population of giant pandas endemic to China has increased to around 1,900 after their survival rate improved in captive breeding. Their status has been changed from endangered to vulnerable.


Experts say the breeding was the most difficult process. “In the early days, the artificial breeding of giant pandas was a big problem. Throughout the 1980s, we only bred one baby panda, which survived for two years,” Li Desheng, chief expert at China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda, said.


china news world news

