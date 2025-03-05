China’s parliamentary session begins

Stabilising the sluggish economy and pushing for broader applications of artificial intelligence were among the focus areas in a work report read by the country’s premier, Li Qiang.

China’s President Xi Jinping (centre) and Premier Li Qiang (right) sing the national anthem during the opening session of the NPC. Pic/AFP

China on Wednesday kicked off its annual parliamentary session, the National People’s Congress (NPC), which outlines the government’s priorities for the year. Stabilising the sluggish economy and pushing for broader applications of artificial intelligence were among the focus areas in a work report read by the country’s premier, Li Qiang.

Beijing also vowed to address a property market slump and ballooning government debt that are affecting economic growth, to boost employment and offer better public education, health care and social security support.

Key areas of focus

Economic growth: China set an economic growth target of “around 5 per cent” for 2025, in line with the past two years.

AI and technology: Government will support research and development in “core technology in key fields”. In particular, China is looking to expand development and use of AI in smart manufacturing, new-energy vehicles and robotics.

Larger defence budget: China has announced a 7.2 per cent rise in its defence budget this year—the same percentage as last year.

