Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC installs dewatering pumps at 50 spots in city
Mumbai: Man dies after being crushed by BEST bus in Cuffe Parade
Mumbai Crime: Two held for brutal murder of 27-year-old woman in Naigaon
Mumbai: BMC is failing PPP model in city hospital
Mumbai Crime: 20 years later, man caught for friend’s murder
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Chinese envoy asks world govts to stop sending weapons to Ukraine

Chinese envoy asks world govts to stop sending weapons to Ukraine

Updated on: 04 June,2023 08:07 AM IST  |  Beijing
Agencies |

Top

Chinese Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui is visiting Europe

Chinese envoy asks world govts to stop sending weapons to Ukraine

Li Hui addresses the media in Ukraine during his Europe tour. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Chinese envoy asks world govts to stop sending weapons to Ukraine
x
00:00

China’s Ukraine envoy called on other governments on Friday to “stop sending weapons to the battlefield” and appealed for peace talks at a time when Washington and its European allies are ramping up supplies of missiles and tanks to Ukrainian forces trying to recapture Russian-occupied territory.


Li Hui said Russian and Ukrainian officials were open to peace negotiations, but he gave no indication they were any closer to happening.


Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government says it is neutral and wants to serve as a mediator but has supported Moscow politically. Foreign analysts saw little chance of progress from Li’s visits to the countries, because neither side is ready to stop fighting, but sending an envoy gave Beijing a opportunity to expand its global diplomatic role.


“China believes that if we really want to put an end to war, to save lives and realize peace, it is important for us to stop sending weapons to the battlefield, or else the tensions will only spiral up,” 
Li told reporters.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

world news russia ukraine washington

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK