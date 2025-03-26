Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > World News > Article > Chinese EV maker BYD tops 2024 Tesla sales with revenue over 100B

Chinese EV maker BYD tops 2024 Tesla sales with revenue over $100B

Updated on: 26 March,2025 08:45 AM IST  |  Bangkok
Agencies |

Top

BYD’s net profit last year was about 40 billion Yuan ($5.6 billion), up 34 per cent from the year before

Chinese EV maker BYD tops 2024 Tesla sales with revenue over $100B

The company announced it will introduce a super-fast EV charging system. Pic/INSTAGRAM/byd_global

Listen to this article
Chinese EV maker BYD tops 2024 Tesla sales with revenue over $100B
x
00:00

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD logged a record 777.1 billion Yuan ($107 billion) in revenue last year as its sales of battery electric and hybrid vehicles jumped 40 per cent. The report late Monday coincided with BYD’s launch earlier this week of its Qin L EV sedan, a mid-sized model similar to Tesla’s Model 3 but at just over half the price. Tesla’s 2024 revenue was nearly $97.7 billion.


BYD’s net profit last year was about 40 billion Yuan ($5.6 billion), up 34 per cent from the year before. Last week, the company announced it was rolling out a super-fast EV charging system that it says is nearly as quick as a fill-up at the pumps.


BYD’s Hong Kong-traded shares fell 3.2 per cent on Tuesday, despite its upbeat earnings report. The lion’s share, nearly 80 per cent, of BYD’s sales last year were related to its automotive businesses. BYD reported it sold about 4.3 million pure electric and hybrid vehicles last year. Nearly 29 per cent of the company’s sales were in markets outside Greater China, including Hong Kong and Taiwan, last year, up slightly from 27 per cent the year before.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news International news electric vehicles bangkok

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK