Home > News > World News > Article > Chinese military veterans to teach at Tibetan schools

Chinese military veterans to teach at Tibetan schools

Updated on: 03 April,2025 08:19 AM IST  |  China
Agencies |

This action intends to cultivate loyalty toward the Chinese government from an early age, a strategy that experts suggest indicates a heightened effort by Beijing to assimilate and diminish Tibetan identity, as noted by RFA.

Chinese military veterans to teach at Tibetan schools

China is looking to target children as young as 6 years old. REPRESENTATION PIC/GT

Chinese military veterans to teach at Tibetan schools
China is assigning military veterans as “on-campus instructors” in schools throughout Tibet, aiming to provide military and political training to children as young as six, according to sources within Tibet who are confirming state media reports about this new initiative, as reported by Radio Free Asia (RFA).


This action intends to cultivate loyalty toward the Chinese government from an early age, a strategy that experts suggest indicates a heightened effort by Beijing to assimilate and diminish Tibetan identity, as noted by RFA.


china tibet International news beijing world news

