Chinese military veterans to teach at Tibetan schools

This action intends to cultivate loyalty toward the Chinese government from an early age, a strategy that experts suggest indicates a heightened effort by Beijing to assimilate and diminish Tibetan identity, as noted by RFA.

China is looking to target children as young as 6 years old. REPRESENTATION PIC/GT

China is assigning military veterans as “on-campus instructors” in schools throughout Tibet, aiming to provide military and political training to children as young as six, according to sources within Tibet who are confirming state media reports about this new initiative, as reported by Radio Free Asia (RFA).

