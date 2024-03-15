Chinese officials issue rare apology

Breaking News
Updated on: 15 March,2024 06:28 AM IST  |  Taipei
Agencies

The city of Sanhe, near Beijing, issued a public apology after authorities were shown harassing reporters.

Police officers preparing to push journalists away. Pic/AP

City officials in eastern China apologised to local journalists after authorities were shown pushing them and trying to obstruct reporting from the site of a deadly explosion, in a rare acknowledgment of state aggression against journalists. The city of Sanhe, near Beijing, issued a public apology after authorities were shown harassing reporters.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever



world news china beijing
