‘Claims about Gen Bajwa, family’s assets misleading’

Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. Pic/AP

The Pakistan Army on Sunday rejected media reports that outgoing chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s family members and relatives became billionaires during his six-year tenure, terming them as “misleading” and based on “blatant lies and malice.”

Gen Bajwa, 61, is scheduled to retire on November 29 after getting a three-year extension.

According to the report published by the FactFocus website, the alleged tax records of Gen Bajwa’s family, the current market value of the known assets and business of the army chief, both within and outside Pakistan, amounted to Rs 12.7 billion.

The Pakistan Army finally broke its silence on Sunday, days after the Shehbaz Sharif-led government launched a probe and suspended two officers from service for their involvement in leaking the tax records of Gen Bajwa and his family members.

The Pakistan Army’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations, said misleading data regarding the assets of Army chief Gen Bajwa and his family were shared on social media, and the same assumption-based data was presented in an exaggerated manner on different platforms.

“It is totally untrue and based on blatant lies and malice,” the statement read, adding that the assets of General Bajwa, his wife and the rest of his family had been declared to the Federal Board of Revenue.

A “false impression” was being given that these assets were acquired by the father-in-law of General Bajwa’s son during his six-year tenure, it said. The Army chief and his family regularly file their tax returns, the statement said.

