Breaking News
Mumbai: These are city’s dirtiest wards
Maharashtra: The empty posts that are making state lose fight vs malnutrition
Mumbai: 26-year-old held in massive cyber fraud; mastermind at large
Mumbai: DRI makes historic seizure of betel nuts worth Rs 32cr
Mumbai: Three held for security breach at Yellow Gate

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Clashes back in Lebanon refugee camp

Clashes back in Lebanon refugee camp

Updated on: 09 September,2023 09:21 AM IST  |  Beirut
Agencies |

Top

An uneasy truce has been in place since August 3, but clashes were widely expected to resume as the Islamist groups have not handed over the accused killers of the Fatah general, Mohammad “Abu Ashraf” al-Armoushi to the Lebanese judiciary

Clashes back in Lebanon refugee camp

Smoke rises during clashes in the refugee camp. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Clashes back in Lebanon refugee camp
x
00:00

Clashes resumed in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp overnight, with heavy gunfire and shelling wounding at least 20 people and prompting residents of the camp and the surrounding area to flee on Friday.


There had previously been several days of street battles in the Ein el-Hilweh camp between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah movement and Islamist groups after Fatah accused the Islamists of gunning down one of their military generals on July 30. Those street battles left at least 13 dead and dozens wounded, and forced hundreds to flee from their homes.


An uneasy truce has been in place since August 3, but clashes were widely expected to resume as the Islamist groups have not handed over the accused killers of the Fatah general, Mohammad “Abu Ashraf” al-Armoushi to the Lebanese judiciary.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Does eating ice cream help you boost your mood?
Lebanon world news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK