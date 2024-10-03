"Controversial and worst," Imran Khan slams Pak Chief Justice

Imran Khan said that the Chief Justice ensured the implementation of the 'London plan' and crushed PTI

Imran Khan has asked the masses to participate in the Sept 21 rally. Representation Pic

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan issued a statement against Pakistan's Chief Justice Faiz Isa, calling him 'controversial and worst Chief Justice', saying he sabotaged democracy and ethics for his personal interest. Imran Khan said that the Chief Justice ensured the implementation of the 'London plan' and crushed PTI.

In a post on X, he said, "I have never seen a controversial and worst Chief Justice like Qazi Faiz Isa in history. The Extension Mafia is part of the Gang of Three. The Qazi has removed the funeral of the Constitution of Pakistan, Supreme Court, democracy and ethics for his personal interest and extension. The Qazi has ensured the implementation of the London plan and has tried hard that according to the London plan Tehreek-e-Insaaf is completely crushed (destroyed), all the cases of Nawaz Sharif are forgiven and I remain in jail."

سابق وزیراعظم عمران خان کا پیغام



میں نے تاریخ میں قاضی فائز عیسیٰ جیسا متنازعہ اور بدترین چیف جسٹس نہیں دیکھا۔ ایکسٹینشن مافیا گینگ آف تھری کا حصہ ہے۔ قاضی نے اپنی ذاتی مفاد اور ایکسٹینشن کیلئے آئین پاکستان، سپریم کورٹ، جمہوریت اور اخلاقیات کا جنازہ نکال دیا ہے۔ قاضی نے لندن… — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 2, 2024

Imran Khan explained the 'London Plan' and said, "According to the London plan, Qazi allowed Tehreek-e-Insaf to be crushed and remained silent just like the Western powers have kept silent by giving Israel a free license to crush the people of Palestine. First Sikandar Sultan Raja was used to completely crush Tehreek-e-Insaf and then Qazi Faiz Isa continued to play his role. Commissioner Rawalpindi uncovered the collusion of both of them and exposed the whole conspiracy."

When our government was overthrown by conspiracy in April 2022, it was alleged that Pakistan had become completely isolated in the world, which was a completely false propaganda. During our time, two Islamic conferences were held in Pakistan in which Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attended, his statement added. Imran Khan defended his party members Ali AMIN Gandapur and Gauhar Ali Khan.

"Ali Amin Khan Gandapur is our hero, he has done a great job, the way he has fought the real freedom struggle without coveting his chief ministerial chair is commendable. Similarly, the chairman of our party, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, has done a great job. I congratulate him, the way he ran the party in difficult times is commendable," he said.

جنرل باجوہ نے ہماری حکومت کے خلاف سازش کا جال بننا شروع کیا تو اس نے بہت سے جھوٹ پھیلائے لیکن مولانا فضل الرحمان، خواجہ آصف اور محمد زبیر نے باجوہ کے جھوٹوں کا پردہ چاک کر دیا۔ جنرل باجوہ نے پہلے جنرل فیض کو اکتوبر ۲۰۲۱ میں ہٹایا اور اسی مہینے امریکہ میں حسین حقانی کو ہمارے عوام… — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 2, 2024

Mohsin Dawar, Former Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan, said that the PTI government is cracking down on Pashtun Tahafuz Movement's Jarga's camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Beyond shameful how the Pakhtunkhwa police under PTI's govt are cracking down on PTM's Jarga camp. They have destroyed their tents and equipment and are using force against PTM's members. PTI complains about facing brutality in Punjab while perpetrating violence in Pakhtunkhwa. — Mohsin Dawar (@mjdawar) October 2, 2024

"Beyond shameful how the Pakhtunkhwa police under PTI's govt are cracking down on PTM's Jarga camp. They have destroyed their tents and equipment and are using force against PTM's members. PTI complains about facing brutality in Punjab while perpetrating violence in Pakhtunkhwa," he said.

