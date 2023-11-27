Breaking News
‘Convicted’ before probe completed’: India on Canada’s allegations

Updated on: 27 November,2023 02:29 AM IST  |  Ottawa
Agencies |

India’s High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma was responding to questions about why India was not cooperating with the probe into Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing

‘Convicted’ before probe completed’: India on Canada’s allegations

The Indian High Commission building in Ottawa. Pic/X

India was “absolutely” and “decidedly” not involved in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada and Ottawa has “convicted” New Delhi even before the completion of the investigation, India’s High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma has said. Verma’s remarks came during an interview with CTV News, Canada’s largest privately-owned television network.


Canada and India witnessed strains in ties following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations in September of the “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar on June 18 in British Columbia. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020. India has rejected Trudeau’s allegations as “absurd” and “motivated”.


During the interview which will be aired on Sunday, Verma was asked why India was not cooperating with Canada in the investigation. To this, he said, “...even without an investigation being concluded, India was convicted.” 


June 18
Day Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed

india canada news world news

