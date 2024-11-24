Breaking News
Accept people's mandate, says Zeeshan Siddique after loosing fron Bandra East
Message of development endorsed, politics of lies defeated: PM Modi
Police lathi charge outside counting centre in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan loses Karad (South) seat by 39,355 votes
Ladki Bahin Yojana was the game changer: Ajit Pawar
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > World News > Article > COP29 India rejects new USD 300 bn climate finance deal

COP29: India rejects new USD 300 bn climate finance deal

Updated on: 24 November,2024 11:52 AM IST  |  Azerbaijan
PTI |

Top

Nations agreed on the USD 300 billion climate finance deal for Global South at the UN climate talks taking place here in Azerbaijan.

COP29: India rejects new USD 300 bn climate finance deal

Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
COP29: India rejects new USD 300 bn climate finance deal
x
00:00

India on Sunday rejected a new climate finance package of USD 300 billion for the Global South at the UN climate conference here, saying it was too little and too late.


Nations agreed on the USD 300 billion climate finance deal for Global South at the UN climate talks taking place here in Azerbaijan.


Making a statement on behalf of India, Chandni Raina, Adviser, Department of Economic Affairs, said they were not allowed to speak before the adoption of the deal.


"USD 300 billion does not address the needs and priorities of developing countries. It is incompatible with the principle of CBDR (Common but Differentiated Responsibilities) and equity, regardless of the battle with the impact of climate change," she said.

"We are very unhappy, disappointed with the process, and object to the adoption of this agenda," the Indian negotiator said.

Supporting India, Nigeria said the USD 300 billion climate finance package was a "joke". Malawi and Bolivia also lent support to India.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india united nations world news International news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK