These immigrants will be transferred to a temporary migrant care facility in the Central American nation before repatriation to their countries of origin

Illegal immigrants being escorted to an aircraft for deportation. File pic

Listen to this article Costa Rica to accept Indian migrants deported from US x 00:00

Costa Rica has agreed to serve as a “bridge” to repatriate illegal immigrants in the US, including from India and Central Asia, according to an official release on Tuesday. The first group of 200 migrants will arrive at the Juan Santamaria International Airport on a commercial flight on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Costa Rica will serve as a bridge for them to reach their countries of origin,” said a statement by Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves Robles’ office. The release did not say how many of them are from India. These immigrants will be transferred to a temporary migrant care facility in the Central American nation before repatriation to their countries of origin.

The US-funded repatriation is being supervised by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), which will oversee the migrants’ care during their stay in the country, as per the statement released.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever