Breaking News
Mumbai: EEH, WEH service roads concreting to cost Rs 1.5K crore
EAM meets global counterparts on UNGA sidelines
MU Senate polls see 55 per cent voter turnout
Hezbollah confirms death of one of its top commanders, Ibrahim Kobeisi
Mumbai: State task force to probe surge in chikungunya cases
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Court disposes of petition for Imran Khans military trial

Court disposes of petition for Imran Khan’s military trial

Updated on: 25 September,2024 09:05 AM IST  |  Islamabad
Agencies |

Top

Khan’s supporters allegedly attacked defence installations and vandalised state properties on May 9, 2023, to protest the arrest of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in a case of alleged corruption.

Court disposes of petition for Imran Khan’s military trial

Imran Khan

Listen to this article
Court disposes of petition for Imran Khan’s military trial
x
00:00

A Pakistani high court on Tuesday disposed of a petition regarding holding a military trial of former prime minister Imran Khan after it was informed that no decision had been taken by the federal government.


Khan’s supporters allegedly attacked defence installations and vandalised state properties on May 9, 2023, to protest the arrest of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in a case of alleged corruption.


More than 100 people among those arrested were handed over to the military authorities for their trial under the army regulations. Several government officials had indicated that Khan could also be tried by a military court.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news islamabad pakistan imran khan lahore

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK