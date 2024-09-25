Court disposes of petition for Imran Khan’s military trial

Khan’s supporters allegedly attacked defence installations and vandalised state properties on May 9, 2023, to protest the arrest of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in a case of alleged corruption.

Imran Khan

A Pakistani high court on Tuesday disposed of a petition regarding holding a military trial of former prime minister Imran Khan after it was informed that no decision had been taken by the federal government.

More than 100 people among those arrested were handed over to the military authorities for their trial under the army regulations. Several government officials had indicated that Khan could also be tried by a military court.

