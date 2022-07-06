Covid-19 cases continue to rise in China, mainland logs 112 infections in past 24 hours

According to National Health Commission, 81 cases out of the mainland infections are from Anhui province. Moreover, there are 141 asymptomatic cases are also reported in the province in the last 24 hours

Chinese mainland reported 112 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, media reported citing the country's health commission on Wednesday. Yesterday, the coronavirus cases were 69 in the mainland. According to National Health Commission, 81 cases out of the mainland infections are from Anhui province. Moreover, there are 141 asymptomatic cases are also reported in the province in the last 24 hours.

From June 26 to July 5, a total of 267 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including one from overseas, and 1,002 asymptomatic carriers had been logged in Anhui, Xinhua New agency reported. China's industrial hub Shanghai reported 24 Covid-19 cases in during the period, out of that nine are confirmed, while 15 cases are asymptomatic, according to Xinhua which cited the municipal health commission on Wednesday.

However, the Chinese health commission said that a total of 27 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours. The total number of Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 220,226 on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday, National Health Commission statement read as cited by Xinhua. Despite the claims, China is witnessing a new surge in cases. Covid-19 returned to the central Chinese city where it first emerged just days after Xi visited the sprawling city, the Daily Mail reported.

Due to the latest outbreak in Beijing, millions of people are facing mandatory testing and thousands are under targeted lockdowns, just days after the city started to lift widespread curbs that had run for more than a month to tackle a broader outbreak since late April. China has incurred severe effects on the livelihoods of its inhabitants in the first half of 2022 as a result of rigorous lockdowns and demanding testing procedures in different parts of the nation.

The economic impact of the zero-Covid strategy has also dented income. Fiscal revenue fell 4.8 per cent on the year for the four months through April, according to the Finance Ministry, owing mainly to tax refunds aimed at supporting businesses.

