Crowds welcome newest yokozuna in ancient ceremony

Mongolian born yokozuna, or grand champion, Hoshoryu performs the ring-entering ceremony at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo on Friday. PIC/AFP

Drums thundered and priests chanted as sumo’s newest grand champion strode onto the public stage on Friday in a ceremony to mark his promotion to the ancient Japanese sport’s highest rank. Mongolian-born Hoshoryu became the 74th yokozuna, or grand champion, in sumo history this week after winning the second tournament of his career.

The 25-year-old is the first new yokozuna since 2021 and the only wrestler to currently hold the exalted rank. His promotion meant sumo avoided having no yokozuna for the first time in over 30 years, after Terunofuji announced his retirement earlier this month. Around 3,500 fans turned out on a sunny January afternoon to catch a glimpse of Hoshoryu as he took part in a ceremony at Tokyo’s Meiji Shrine. Among those watching were Hoshoryu’s uncle Asashoryu, himself a former wrestler who became the first Mongolian-born yokozuna in 2003.

The rite began with Hoshoryu being presented with a white rope belt ceremonially worn by yokozuna, which was hand-twisted by wrestlers the previous day. After taking part in rituals with priests and sumo elders, Hoshoryu re-emerged wearing the rope belt and his ring apron, flanked by two other wrestlers for the “ring-entering” ceremony. He clapped his hands, stamped his feet and ducked into a low crouch for several minutes as the appreciative crowd gasped and clapped. The ceremony is also performed at the start of each day in sumo’s top-division tournaments.

Afterwards, Hoshoryu said he was “relieved” it was over. “I practised a lot but I was still more nervous than I expected,” said Hoshoryu, whose real name is Sugarragchaa Byambasuren. “It’s the first time I’ve stood in front of so many people. I think I did it properly though.”

