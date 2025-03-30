Curfew lifted in east Kathmandu, over 100 pro-king demonstrators arrested

Two persons, including a TV cameraman, were killed and 110 others injured in the clashes

Pro-monarchy demonstrators pelt stones on Nepal police. PIC/PTI

Authorities in Nepal on Saturday lifted a curfew imposed in the eastern part of Kathmandu following violent clashes between the security personnel and the pro-monarchy protesters demanding the reinstatement of a Hindu state, as tensions eased in the area.

Parts of Kathmandu on Friday witnessed a tense situation after pro-monarchy protesters pelted stones, attacked the office of a political party, set fire to vehicles and looted shops in the Tinkune area of the capital.



Durga Prasai. PIC/X@durgap13435

Two persons, including a TV cameraman, were killed and 110 others injured in the clashes. The Army was later called out to control the situation. Police have arrested 105 agitators who were involved in burning houses and vandalising vehicles.

Those arrested included the general secretary of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party Dhawal Shumsher Rana and a central member of the party, Rabindra Mishra, among others. Durga Prasai is allegedly the key person behind Friday’s violent demonstration. A Cabinet meeting discussed the evolving security situation following the violent protest.

