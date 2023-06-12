Cyclone Biparjoy: Pakistani authorities begin evacuation of low-lying coastal areas in Sindh

All the authorities concerned have been put on high alert after Cyclone Biparjoy, which located over the Arabian Sea, turned into an extremely severe cyclonic storm on Sunday

Pakistani authorities have started evacuating people from the low-lying coastal areas in the southern Sindh province as they braced for the approaching Cyclone Biparjoy that continues to gain strength and is likely to cause heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the country.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said the cyclone is expected to impact southern and south-eastern parts of Sindh on June 13.

The cyclonic system is located at a distance of 690 km south of Karachi, Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

A top official of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that the authorities had started moving people from the low-lying coastal areas in Sindh to temporary shelters in government schools and offices as the cyclone is expected to make Keti Bandar and its adjoining area as its land-falling point in Pakistan.

Keti Bandar is one of the oldest ports in Sindh.

"We are expecting the high-intensity winds, heavy rainfalls, thunderstorms and high tides to damage vulnerable structures, so we have started taking precautions and are evacuating the people at least 10 kilometres away from coastal areas," Jahanzaib Khan, the NDMA official, said.

The NDMA has also issued directions that all high-rise buildings and mobile towers in Karachi must be lit up by beacon lights and big advertisement boards on poles and buildings should either be strengthened or removed altogether if they pose a threat to passing traffic and the people.

In another precautionary measure, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority's airside department has also alerted the relevant officials to ensure the safety of lightweight aircraft and other electrical equipment by taking precautionary measures such as mooring of parked light aircraft or re-parking to a safer place.

Sherry Rehman, Minister for Climate Change and Environment, said that the NDMA, with its provincial units, would coordinate with Pakis­tan Navy, Pakistan Maritime Security Authority, and Pakistan Coast Guards in rescue efforts and ensure the safety of people.

"Biparjoy is unpredictable yet categorized as high intensity. Panic is counterproductive, but caution and planning are better than being caught unawares," the minister said.

