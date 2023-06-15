Cyclone Biparjoy: WHO gears up preparedness and response in Pakistan

WHO's Incident Management Support Team (IMST) has been activated to ensure coordination of all health activities on the ground by health cluster partners and federal and provincial health ministries

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is supporting the government of Pakistan's efforts to prepare for and respond to the public health impact of Tropical Cyclone Biparjoy.

WHO's Incident Management Support Team (IMST) has been activated to ensure coordination of all health activities on the ground by health cluster partners and federal and provincial health ministries, as well as mobilise resources for preparedness and response activities. Additionally, WHO has prepositioned essential emergency medicines in Sindh, including oral rehydration salts (ORS), aqua tabs, and essential medicine, to assist vulnerable communities affected by the cyclone by ensuring uninterrupted access to health care and limiting the spread of infectious diseases. A technical working group has been established to oversee the cyclone emergency preparedness plan and mechanism for the response.

"We are closely monitoring the cyclone situation and remain on alert during the forecast period to extend every possible support to the Government of Pakistan," stressed WHO Representative in Pakistan, Dr. Palitha Mahipala. "Our priority is to ensure that the health needs of affected communities are met in the wake of the, and there is no disruption in providing essential health services, including for emergency and trauma care."

According to Pakistan's authorities, approximately 1,00,000 people from the coastal belt districts of Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, and Mirpurkhas are expected to be relocated in total, while at least 25,000 people have already been relocated.

The cyclone is expected to maintain a northward trajectory until the morning of June 14, 2023, and then recurve eastward to make a landfall between Keti Bandar (Southeast Sindh Coastline) and the Indian Gujarat Coastline in the afternoon of June 15, 2023. Districts likely to be affected include Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tharparkar, Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Hyderabad, Ormara, Tando Allah Yar Khan and Tando Mohammad Khan.

