Cyclone Mocha death toll rises to 81 in Myanmar

Cyclone Mocha death toll rises to 81 in Myanmar

Updated on: 18 May,2023 08:19 AM IST  |  Naypyitaw
Agencies

“There will be more deaths, as more than a hundred people are missing,” said Karlo, the head of Bu Ma village near Sittwe.

Cyclone Mocha death toll rises to 81 in Myanmar

Locals walk past damaged buildings after Cyclone Mocha in Sittwe township, Myanmar. Pic/AP

Cyclone Mocha death toll rises to 81 in Myanmar
The death toll in cyclone-hit Myanmar rose to at least 81 on Tuesday, according to local leaders, officials and state media, reported Dhaka Tribune. At least 46 people died in the Rakhine state villages of Bu Ma and nearby Khaung Doke Kar, inhabited by the persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority.


Thirteen people were killed when a monastery collapsed in a village in Rathedaung township north of Rakhine's capital Sittwe, and a woman died when a building collapsed in a neighbouring village, according to Myanmar state broadcaster MRTV. “There will be more deaths, as more than a hundred people are missing,” said Karlo, the head of Bu Ma village near Sittwe.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


world news myanmar dhaka news

