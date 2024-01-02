Breaking News
Dancing with bears custom lives on in Romania

02 January,2024
Agencies |

They converge to see an annual event: Bearskin-clad people of all ages, organised in packs, marching and dancing to the deafening sound of drums in several rows of gaping jaws and claws

A member of a ‘bear pack’ poses for pictures. Pic/AP

A small industrial town Comanesti is where huge numbers of visitors from as far away as Japan choose to spend part of the winter holiday season.


They converge to see an annual event: Bearskin-clad people of all ages, organised in packs, marching and dancing to the deafening sound of drums in several rows of gaping jaws and claws.


The Dancing Bears Festival starts in the days before Christmas and ends with a spectacular finale in Comanesti on December 30. 


