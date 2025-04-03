Breaking News
Danish PM Mette Frederiksen heads for Greenland visit

Updated on: 03 April,2025 08:15 AM IST  |  Nuuk
Agencies |

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced plans for her visit after US Vice President JD Vance visited a US air base in Greenland last week and accused Denmark of underinvesting in the territory.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. File pic

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is travelling to Greenland on Wednesday for a three-day trip aimed at building the trust of Greenlandic officials at a time that the Trump administration is seeking control of the vast Arctic territory.


Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced plans for her visit after US Vice President JD Vance visited a US air base in Greenland last week and accused Denmark of underinvesting in the territory.


Greenland is a mineral-rich, strategically critical island that is becoming more accessible due to climate change. Trump has said that the landmass is critical to US security. It is part of North America but is a semiautonomous territory belonging to the Kingdom of Denmark.


