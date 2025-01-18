Deal reached to release hostages held by Hamas

Israeli Security Cabinet to meet for approval of ceasefire

Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages gather in favour of the Gaza truce in front of the Israeli Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv. Pic/AFP

Amid the background of the ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office on Friday said, “Prime Minister Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed that the Security Cabinet be convened on Friday. the Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed his appreciation for the negotiating team and all those who assisted. The government will be convened later approve the deal.”

“The Prime Minister has also directed the coordinator for the hostages and the missing to coordinate the preparations to receive the hostages upon their return to Israel,” it said. Israel’s Cabinet has postponed a key vote on the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal until Saturday, with a smaller Security Cabinet vote scheduled for Friday.Agencies

French President Macron visits Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron began a visit to Lebanon on Friday, where he will meet the crisis-hit country’s newly-elected leaders. Macron is scheduled to meet Salam and President Joseph Aoun. Aoun and the prime minister-designate have promised to work on getting Lebanon out of its economic crisis and to impose state authority over parts of the country long controlled by Hezbollah. Macron last visited Lebanon in August 2020.

Weapons, tunnel shaft found near UN base

Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon discovered weapons depots in several civilian buildings near a United Nations base, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday. Israeli troops found numerous weapons along with a tunnel shaft during an operation to clear an area in western Lebanon of Hezbollah terror infrastructure. The IDF said all of the equipment was destroyed.

